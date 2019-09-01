Brayden David Roy Hanson
 July 7, 2019 (9lb, 0oz)
Parents: Skylar Hanson &
Draven Starr

Kylen Ray Smith
 August 1, 2019 (7lb, 5oz)
Parents: Michelle & Marvin Smith

Hudson Brooks Lawson
 August 2, 2019 (5lb, 14oz)
Parents: Bethany & Calvin Lawson

Isaiah Grayson Harden
 August 5, 2019 (7lb, 12oz)
Parents: Amanda & Brent Harden

Julius Maximus Johnson
 August 7, 2019 (7lb, 3oz)
Parents: Deidre Hill &
Leland Johnson

Rayne Cecilia Adams
 August 12, 2019 (6lb, 14oz)
Parents: Vanessa & David Adams

Karrigan Aisha Dianne Anthony
 August 12, 2019 (6lb, 1oz)
Parents: TShea Kennedy &
Cedric Anthony

Kartier DeRale Robinson
 August 15, 2019 (8lb, 2oz)
Parents: LaPorchea Ward &
Kelwyn Robinson

Charlie Breanne Ivey
 August 16, 2019 (6lb, 13oz)
Parents: Stormie Wilburn &
Cameron Ivey

Caiman Rayne Williams
 August 16, 2019 (6lb, 1oz)
Parents: Sydney Jordan &
Bryant Williams

Juni Anai Perez
 August 20, 2019 (7lb, 5oz)
Parents: Anna Garcia & Jorgen Perez
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.