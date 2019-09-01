Brayden David Roy Hanson
July 7, 2019 (9lb, 0oz)
Parents: Skylar Hanson &
Draven Starr
Kylen Ray Smith
August 1, 2019 (7lb, 5oz)
Parents: Michelle & Marvin Smith
Hudson Brooks Lawson
August 2, 2019 (5lb, 14oz)
Parents: Bethany & Calvin Lawson
Isaiah Grayson Harden
August 5, 2019 (7lb, 12oz)
Parents: Amanda & Brent Harden
Julius Maximus Johnson
August 7, 2019 (7lb, 3oz)
Parents: Deidre Hill &
Leland Johnson
Rayne Cecilia Adams
August 12, 2019 (6lb, 14oz)
Parents: Vanessa & David Adams
Karrigan Aisha Dianne Anthony
August 12, 2019 (6lb, 1oz)
Parents: TShea Kennedy &
Cedric Anthony
Kartier DeRale Robinson
August 15, 2019 (8lb, 2oz)
Parents: LaPorchea Ward &
Kelwyn Robinson
Charlie Breanne Ivey
August 16, 2019 (6lb, 13oz)
Parents: Stormie Wilburn &
Cameron Ivey
Caiman Rayne Williams
August 16, 2019 (6lb, 1oz)
Parents: Sydney Jordan &
Bryant Williams
Juni Anai Perez
August 20, 2019 (7lb, 5oz)
Parents: Anna Garcia & Jorgen Perez
Contact us today to place your announcement! (903)232-7291
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.