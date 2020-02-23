Cashton Shakur Jackson
December 31, 2019 (7lb, 0oz)
Parents: Shontaria James &
Latorrence Jackson
Joseph Dustin OConnor
December 31, 2019 (9lb, 9oz)
Parents: Faith & Benjamin OConnor
MoLauni Rayne Decker
January 4, 2020 (3lb, 10oz)
Parents: Angela Sanders &
Mohomed Decker
Olivia Grace Mancil
January 8, 2020 (4lb, 13oz)
Parents: Ashley & Robert Mancil, Jr.
Jane Ellen Diedrich
January 17, 2020 (7lb, 2oz)
Parents: Sharon & Michael Diedrich
Karley Leann Hock
January 29, 2020 (9lb, 9oz)
Parents: Roxanne & Roy Hock
Hadley Ann Parker
January 31, 2020 (8lb, 1oz)
Parents: Hailey & Alvin Parker
Autumn Elizabeth Dudley
February 4, 2020 (8lb, 4oz)
Parents: Diane & Drake Dudley
Sarah Valentina Matus
February 7, 2020 (5lb, 15oz)
Parents: Osiris Acuna &
Enrique Matus
