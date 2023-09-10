Birth Announcements
Kortlyn Rayne Miller
August 24, 2023 (7lb, 15oz)
Parents: Alexis Miller &
Chandler Cox
Kya Louise Urban
August 24, 2023 (7lb, 5oz)
Parents: Kristen & Eddie Urban
Dynamic Williams
August 26, 2023 (6lb, 3oz)
Parents: Destiney Smith &
Earl Williams
Kayce Charles Voight
August 29, 2023 (7lb, 1oz)
Parents: Hali & Chris Voight
