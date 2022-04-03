Birth Announcements
Luca Niklaus Lopez
March 11, 2022 (8lb, 12oz)
Parents: Brittany & Anthony Lopez
Willie Lee Rodgers III
March 21, 2022 (7lb, 11oz)
Parents: Shyanne Leroy &
Willie Lee Rodgers II
Demetrius Dean Jordan
March 25, 2022 (5lb, 3oz)
Parents: Ekuri King-Mukes &
Roderick Jordan
