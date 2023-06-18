Birth Announcements
Brynlee Ariah Williams
May 31, 2023 (6lb, 9oz)
Parents: Jackie & Andre Williams, Jr.
Owen Bradley Meyer
June 1, 2023 (6lb, 2oz)
Parents: Samantha & Matthew Meyer
Blakely Jo Blear
June 3, 2023 (7lb, 12oz)
Parents: Brittany & Brandon Blear
