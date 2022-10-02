Birth Announcements
Hazel Grace Wilmoth
September 11, 2022 (7lb, 4oz)
Parents: Caitlin & Thomas Wilmoth
Richard Mitchell
September 13, 2022 (8lb, 3oz)
Parents: Amanda & Michael Mitchell
Sofia Adeline Perez Villanueva
September 18, 2022 (6lb, 10oz)
Parents: Valeria Villanueva &
Yahir Perez
Coleson Myles Skinner
September 18, 2022 (8lb, 7oz)
Parents: Anna & Dakota Skinner
Collins Rae Warbington
September 21, 2022 (7lb, 6oz)
Parents: Chelsea &
Matthew Warbington
