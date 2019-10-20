Travis Pyeatt & Cadie Hopkins
Hopkins - Pyeatt
Pamela and Terry Pyeatt of Gilmer are pleased to announce the engagement and approaching wedding of their son, Travis Weston Pyeatt to Cadie Lynn Hopkins.
Cadie graduated from Byrd High School, and from Northwestern State University in 2012. She is a Certified Child Life Specialist at Shriners Hospitals for Children. Cadies parents are Donna Bamberg of Shreveport La., and Rickie Hopkins of Shreveport La.
Travis graduated from Gilmer High School, and from Texas A&M University in 2012. He is a sales Consultant for Sysco Foods, and a co-founder of the Smoking Aces Mobile Cigar Lounge. Travis is the son of Terry and Pamela Pyeatt of Gilmer.
The couple plans to wed at 5 p.m. November 02, 2019, at The Landing at Joshua Farms in Kilgore, Texas.

