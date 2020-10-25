Conlan Northcutt & Joshua Wade
Northcutt - Wade
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon L. Northcutt are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Conlan Cobb Northcutt to Joshua David Wade, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Wade of Winchester, Virginia.
Conlan graduated from Longview High School, Longview, Texas, class of 2010. She graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia in 2018 with a Master of Arts in Interior Design. Conlan is currently employed at HDR in Arlington, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. LeGrande Northcutt of Longview, Texas and Mrs. Barbara R. Knapp of Aiken, South Carolina and Mr. Robert W. Knapp of Asheville, North Carolina.
Joshua graduated from Sherando High School in Stephens City, Virginia, class of 2008. He graduated from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Religious Studies as an Echols Scholar in 2012. In 2017, Joshua graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law with a Juris Doctor. He clerked for the Honorable Norman K. Moon of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia and the Honorable Jerome A. Holmes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit and is employed at the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Washington D.C. He is the grandson of Mrs. E. Marlene Groff and the late Mr. David B. Groff, and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Wade.
The couple plans to wed on December 5, 2020 at Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Longview, Texas with Reverend John Morrison officiating.
