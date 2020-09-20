Lacy & Tribble
The engagement of Eureka Monique Tribble and Christopher Alexander Lacy is joyfully announced by the brides parents, Elaine Moore and Mark Tribble and the grooms parents, Oletha and the late Lawrence Borens.
Eureka and Christopher both graduated from Longview High School class of 2007. Their celebration of the sacrament of marriage is planned for November 7th, 2020.
