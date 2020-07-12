Hannah Bush & Logan Wallis
Bush - Wallis
Mark and Traci Wallis of Longview are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Logan Wallis, to Hannah Bush, daughter of Cyndi and Patrick Bush of San Antonio.
Logan graduated from Spring Hill High School, Longview, Texas, class of 2011. He graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas in December of 2015 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Honors from the Mays Business School. Logan is currently employed at Bank of America in Dallas, Texas as a Corporate Credit Analyst. He is the grandson of Mary Ruth and Walter Wallis of Longview, and Peggy and Marvin Snodgrass of Tyler.
Hannah graduated from Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas, class of 2011. She graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas in May of 2015 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Supply Chain Management from the Mays Business School. Hannah is a Management Consultant at Accenture. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Lolita Kasik of San Antonio.
The couple plans to wed November 21, 2020, at San Antonio Botanical Gardens.
