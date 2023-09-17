Kaydee Cox & Joseph Tomlinson
Cox - Tomlinson
John Clyde and Nancy Tomlinson are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Joseph Joey Tomlinson, to Kaydee Cox, daughter of Sharon Kay Broome Cox and the late Wilmer Dee Cox, all of Longview.
Joseph is the son of the late Ann Tomlinson, grandson of the late David and Lela Castleberry, and the late John Clyde Tomlinson, Sr. and Minnie Price Tomlinson, all of Longview. Joey graduated from Longview High School, class of 1990.
Kaydee is the granddaughter of the late Elton and Ruby Broome of Kilgore, and the late Kirk and Irene Cox of Houston. She graduated from Trinity School of Texas, class of 1991, and was presented as a Longview Longfellows debutante in 1992. She graduated from Baylor University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and was a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor Sorority.
The couple plans to wed November 11, 2023, at The Cherokee Club with Reverend Roger Hoffpowier performing a small ceremony. Attendants are Kennedy Alexis Kesterson, daughter of the bride, and Jimmy Tomlinson, brother of the groom.
