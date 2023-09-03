Kylah Kozlowski & Hayden Davis
Kozlowski - Davis
Lajena and Michael Boyd of Chandler and Russell Kozlowski of Forney are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kylah, to Nicholas Hayden Davis of Tyler, son of Stephanie and Bill Davis, of Gilmer.
Kylah graduated from Brownsboro High School in 2022, and is currently a supervisor at Bath & Body Works in Tyler. Hayden graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in 2020 and is employed by OneMain Financial as a Loan Specialist.
The couple was engaged on the beach in Galveston on August 19, 2023. The wedding date will be determined at a later time.
