Kylie Madison Nichols & Mason Keith Gregg
Nichols - Gregg
Tim and Janna Nichols of Kilgore are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kylie Madison Nichols to Mason Keith Gregg, son of Shane and Michelle Gregg of Kilgore.
Kylie graduated from Kilgore High School in 2019. She currently attends Tyler Junior College to pursue a career in nursing and long-term care.
Mason graduated from Kilgore High School in 2018. He currently works for Gregg Air Conditioning and Heating while he starts his own small business for ATV repair and sales.
The couple plans to wed May 15, 2021, at Flying H Ranch in Tyler.
