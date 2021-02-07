Lily Gilliland & Ryan Batchelor Gillam
Gilliland - Gillam
Scott and Rachel Gilliland of Omaha, Nebraska are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Lily to Ryan Batchelor Gillam, son of Gil and Brenda Gillam of Longview, Texas.
Lily is a 2020 graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Psychology and Political Science. She is currently employed as an administrative and marketing assistant at Infrastructure Engineering in Omaha. Her plan is to start law school in the fall.
Ryan is a 2014 graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah. Georgia. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree majoring in Production Design. Ryan is currently the technical director for the theatre program at East Texas Baptist University. He is scheduled to receive his Masters in Strategic Communications from ETBU this summer.
Lily is the granddaughter of Geraldine and the late Frank Rizzuto of Omaha, Nebraska, and Keith and Ruthie Gilliland also of Omaha. Ryan is the grandson of Edd and Donnie Batchelor of Longview, and the late Harry and Peggy Gillam of Bryan, Texas.
Lily and Ryan plan to marry at 10 AM on Saturday, March 6 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Omaha, Nebraska.
