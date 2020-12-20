Lydia Wallis & Austin Beaver
Wallis-Beaver
Mark and Traci Wallis of Longview are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lydia Ruth Wallis to Austin Beaver, son of Jeff Beaver and Cheryl Beaver of Plano, Texas.
Lydia is a 2014 graduate of Spring Hill High School. Lydia earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Mays Business School of Texas A&M University, in College Station, Texas in December of 2018. Lydia is currently employed at Stifel Financial in Denver, Colorado as a public financial analyst.
Lydia is the granddaughter of Mary Ruth and Walter Wallis of Longview, and Peggy and Marvin Snodgrass of Tyler.
Austin is a 2014 graduate of Plano Senior High School. Austin earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma in December of 2018. Austin is currently employed at Burns & McDonnell, an international engineering design firm in Denver, Colorado, as a pipeline engineer.
Austin is the grandson of Pat Joslin of Oklahoma City, Ray and Linda Smith of Tulsa, and Bob and Charlott Beaver of Centerville, Georgia.
The couple plans to wed February 20, 2021 at Dove Hollow Estate in Longview, Texas. They will reside in Denver, Colorado.
