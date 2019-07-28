Joel McPherson & Raven Kidder
Kiddler - McPherson
Rick and Elaine McPherson, of Delray, David and Jamie Kidder and Kathy Kidder, of White Oak, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Joel Scott McPherson and Raven Nicole Kidder, of Lake Murvaul.
Raven is the mother of Braxton Register and the granddaughter of Bob and Jean Kidder. She is a 2009 graduate of White Oak High School, and attended Kilgore College.
Joel is the grandson of Elizabeth Harris Parker, of Delray, and the late Crawford Parker, Jr., and the late Ward and Pat McPherson. He is a 2004 Carthage High School graduate and attended Panola College. Joel is an employee of Absolute Pipeline Integrity.
The couple will be married September 21 at their home.

