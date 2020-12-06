Madeline Mayhew
Mitchell Wright
David and Karen Wright of Longview are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Mitchell Allen Wright to Madeline Drew Mayhew, daughter of Amy Mayhew & Anthony Mayhew of Longview. Mitchell graduated from Spring Hill High School, Longview, Texas, class of 2008. He is currently employed at Henderson Manufacturing Company in Pittsburg, Texas as the Plant Manager. Madeline graduated from Spring Hill High School, Longview, Texas, class of 2013. She graduated from UT Tyler in May of 2017. She currently teaches at Spring Hill Intermediate School as a 4th Grade Math Teacher.
Due to Covid, the wedding will be a privately held family ceremony at Nantucket, in Longview, TX.

