Mr. & Mrs. Brady Smith
Fuller - Smith
Amanda Ann Mandie Fuller and Christopher Brady Smith finally tied the knot on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after dating for nearly five years. Mandie is the daughter of Beckie Satterwhite Fuller and the late James Lefty Fuller, and Brady is the son of John and Danneal Smith, all of Longview.
The intimate ceremony was held at sunset at the home of the brides mother and was attended by their immediate families. The brides brother, Mann Fuller, escorted her to the lakeside archway where her brother, Jesse Fuller, officiated.
Mandie and Brady reconnected twenty years after a brief high school romance. Mandie is a real estate agent in the East Texas area and Brady is a home builder.
The happy couple honeymooned in Santa Fe and they are now settling into real life, together, with their five rescue dogs.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death
- ET Football: Lobos torch No. 3 Lancaster, 56-20
- Longview man pleads guilty to killing two women more than decade apart
- Giant squid that washed ashore in South Africa is a rare glimpse of a deep-sea creature
- TITLE TOWN: Carthage blasts Gilmer, 70-14, for 8th state title
- Uncle Joe's reopens under new name in Hallsville
- A shot of hope: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Longview
- ET Football: Hale brothers leading charge for Lobos
- ET Football: Gilmer, Carthage were on collision course early
- Longview woman facing arson charge in outside fire that spread toward church
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.