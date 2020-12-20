Mr. & Mrs. Brady Smith
Fuller - Smith
Amanda Ann Mandie Fuller and Christopher Brady Smith finally tied the knot on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after dating for nearly five years. Mandie is the daughter of Beckie Satterwhite Fuller and the late James Lefty Fuller, and Brady is the son of John and Danneal Smith, all of Longview.
The intimate ceremony was held at sunset at the home of the brides mother and was attended by their immediate families. The brides brother, Mann Fuller, escorted her to the lakeside archway where her brother, Jesse Fuller, officiated.
Mandie and Brady reconnected twenty years after a brief high school romance. Mandie is a real estate agent in the East Texas area and Brady is a home builder.
The happy couple honeymooned in Santa Fe and they are now settling into real life, together, with their five rescue dogs.

