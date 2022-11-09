Angel Jones & Brandon Malone
JONES - MALONE
Angel Roshell Jones and Brandon Demond Malone will tie the knot on Saturday, November 12, 2022, after dating for over three years. Angel is the daughter of Lenda Gail Horton and the late Price Daniel Horton. Brandon is the son of Lee and Diandra Malone.
The private ceremony will be held at the Tyler Rose Garden with a reception following.
