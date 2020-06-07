Arynda Bloom & Garrett Morehead
Bloom - Morehead
Mr. and Mrs. Garry Morehead of Tomball, Texas and Mr. Thomas Bloom and Mr. and Mrs. Steve Fouts of the Twin Cities, Minnesota are pleased to announce the marriage of their children. Damage Controlman Third Class Garrett Morehead and Machinery Technician Third Class Arynda Bloom.
They were married February 29, 2020 in Kapolei, Hawaii where they are both stationed with the US Coast Guard.

