Mr. & Mrs. Conner Joseph Vrana
Nutt - Vrana
Jenna Mae Nutt and Conner Joseph Vrana were united in marriage on April 24, 2021, at 6 oclock in the evening. The lovely double-ring ceremony was officiated by Ben Emke and took place outdoors at Enochs Stomp Vineyard in Harleton. A reception followed with dining and dancing.
Attendants included Mileah Nutt as maid of honor, and Alicia Lanas and Abby Sieh as bridesmaids. Serving as best man was Duncan McCarty, and groomsmen were Travis Vrana and Nick Pandolfi. Usher was Hayden Randolph. Flower girls were Serenity Flory, Madelyn and Kalynn Lattimore, and ring bearer was Brayden Nutt.
Jenna is the daughter of Michael and Amy King Nutt of Longview; and granddaughter of Johnny and Merrilyn Nutt, Paul and Aletha Spoutz, and Keith and Linda King. She attends University of Texas in Arlington, and upon finishing her degree in social services, she will begin her masters program. Conner is the son of Harry (Bubba) and DaWanna Conner Vrana, Jr.; and grandson of Wanda Conner and the late Bill Joe Conner, and Harry Albert and Janice Vrana, Sr. He currently serves in the United States Navy.
Following a honeymoon in Canyon Lake, Texas, the couple will reside in Norfolk, Virginia.
