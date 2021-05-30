Mr. & Mrs. Daniel McKnight
Andrade - McKnight
Kelsey Lea-Anne Andrade and Daniel Joe McKnight were married Saturday, May 22, 2021 in a 5pm rite at Eden of East Texas, near Lindale. The Reverend Dr. Evan Dolive of First Christian Church of Longview officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Kassi and Rodger Andrade of Longview. Her grandparents are George Andrade of San Antonio, and Nancy Andrade of St. Augustine. Kelsey is a 2017 graduate of Pine Tree High School in Longview.
The groom is the son of Melanie and Terry McKnight of Longview. His paternal grandparents are Darrell and the late Joy McKnight of Gladewater. Maternal grandparents are Virginia and the late Joe D. Jones of Longview. Daniel is a 2015 graduate of Gladewater High School.
