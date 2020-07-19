Welch - Dittman
Announcing the nuptials of Mr. Robert D. Dittman of San Antonio, Texas and Miss Kirstiana D. Welch of Mineola, Texas.
Robert was born at Sheppard AFB, Texas and as a military child, moved frequently living throughout the United States and even the United Kingdom. He attended Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas and became a highly competitive wrestler. He earned an AA from San Antonio Community College, a BA from University of Texas at San Antonio, and a Juris Doctor degree from St. Marys University School of Law. Robert currently has a law practice in San Antonio, and serves as a Legal Assistance Attorney with the United States Coast Guard as a uniformed volunteer.
Kirstiana was born and raised in Mineola. She attended Mineola High School where she excelled in band, track, and cross-country. In 2016 she and her band mates competed at the state level, and during her freshman, sophomore and junior years, she competed in track at the regional level. She attends LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas where in 2017 she competed at the NCAA Division III level in track and cross country. She currently holds a university record for the 10K event. She will complete her BS of Civil Engineering in the spring of 2021.
Robert and Kirstiana became Mr. And Mrs. Dittman on July 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas. The ceremony incorporated traditions of the U.S. Coast Guard and Order of the Knights of Columbus, and Mass was celebrated by Fr. Jacob Koether. The bride wore an elegant wedding gown, cathedral veil, and carried a bouquet of white roses and blue hydrangeas with silver accents. The brides best friend and fellow LeTourneau engineering student, Kendra Murphy, served as maid of honor. The groom wore his service dress blue Alpha uniform complete with white gloves. Roberts former Director of Auxiliary, Capt. James R. Montgomery, USCG (RET) served as best man. The happy couple left the church under a sword guard of honor provided by the Knights of Columbus, heralded by peals from the church bell. During the reception, the couple sliced the cake using Roberts Knights of Columbus sword. They plan to live in San Antonio but are open to any future locations their employment may take them.
