Mr. & Mrs. Austin Beaver
Wallis - Beaver
Lydia Ruth Wallis and Austin Robert Beaver were joined in marriage on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 4:30 pm. The ceremony took place at the chapel of Dove Hollow Estate in Longview, Texas. The wedding was delayed 24 hours due to the East Texas snow and ice storm. The Rev. Jefff Rodland of Denver, Colorado led the couple in exchanging their vows and asking Gods blessings on their marriage. Following the ceremony, a reception of dinner and dancing was held at Dove Hollow Estate.
The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mark (Traci) Wallis of Longview, Texas. She is the granddaughter of Walter and Mary Ruth Wallis of Longview and Marvin and Peggy Snodgrass of Tyler. The groom is the son of Mr. Jeff Beaver and Ms. Cheryl Beaver of Plano, Texas. He is the grandson of Pat Joslin of Oklahoma City, Bob and Charlott Beaver of Centerville, Georgia and Ray and Linda Smith of Tulsa.
Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore the chapel length gown Coppelia by Rime Arodaky of Paris. The dress was an off-shoulder crepe dress with flowery applied tulle in the front and back of the dress. The Kennedy veil by Toni Federici was sweet simplicity and featured a fluttery silhouette and dainty ribbon trim. The bride carried a whimsical, soft bouquet of varying shades of lavender, white and cream blooms consisting of sweet pea, white daisies, amnesia roses, delphinium and ranunculus.
Attending the bride as matron-of-honor was her sister-in-law, Kasi Thorman Wallis. Maid-of-honor was cousin, Katherine Wallis. Bridesmaids included sister-in-law, Hannah Bush Wallis, Amanda Henry, Callyanne McCrea, Emily Everett Lucido (unable to attend due to birth of her child), Hannah Beck Beasley, Kristen Clark, and Sarah Burton. House party included the three sisters of the groom, Hope Beaver, Gabrielle Beaver, and Lily Beaver. Honorary flower girl was Eden Lucido.
Serving as the grooms best man was Carter Files. Groomsmen were Ben Firth, Brooks Ruhman, Colby Starr, Hayden Ernst, Jay Skaggs, Luke Ketchum, Turner VandenBorn and Caleb Waitsman. Ushers were the brides brothers, Luke Wallis and Logan Wallis. The ringbearer, Lord of the Rings, was the brides 22-month-old nephew, Roman Mark Wallis.
Musicians were Krys Henry and Grace Files. A unity candle was lit by the families. A family prayer at the altar was led by both fathers and the laying of hands in prayer on the bride and groom. The groom carried the bride over the threshold of the chapel upon their exit. At the end of the reception, the bride and groom left in a black Lincoln Town Car limousine. Following an extended honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple will reside in Denver, Colorado.
