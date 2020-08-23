Mr. & Mrs. William Isaac Bradshaw
(Tara Nicole DiPasquale)
Bradshaw - DiPasquale
Ms. Tara Nicole DiPasquale and Mr. William Isaac Bradshaw were married in a private ceremony on July 11th, 2020. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John T. DiPasquale. She is the granddaughter of Patrick Parkerson and the late Mary Patricia Parkerson, and Dorothy DiPasquale and the late Alfred DiPasquale. Tara is a 2015 graduate of Longview High School and a 2018 graduate of Texas A&M Mays School of Business with a BBA in Business Administration. She is currently a graduate student at Trinity University in San Antonio studying Healthcare Administration. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bradshaw. He is the grandson of Jennette and Michael Young, and Shirley Bradshaw and the late Jack Bradshaw. Will is a 2015 graduate of Longview High School and will graduate from LeTourneau University in 2020 with a BS in Materials Welding Engineering.
The wedding took place at the Landing Event Center at Joshua Farms where the bride wore a redesign of her mothers dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a skirt overlay of ivory tulle and lace appliqués adorned with iridescent sequins and pearls. Lauren Birtcher Brunson of Tyler served as her matron of honor and Christa Howard of Longview was her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Hannah Link and Amica Ghebremariam of Plano, Lakyn Allen of Coppell, Alexa Bower Pieratt and Mackenzie Kendrick Cox of Longview and Tianna Chorba of Katy. The grooms best men were his brother Alec Bradshaw of Longview, and Josh Raies of Midland. Also serving as groomsmen were Andrew Harlan of Lewisville, Luke Ludwig of Spring, Austin Smith of N. Richland Hills, Bryce Brueggemeyer of Midlothian, Samuel Beans and Jake Hall of Longview.
Rory Belle Parkerson, the brides cousin, served as flower girl, and the grooms nephews Noah and Mason and niece Willow Willis also shared the occasion. The brides cousin Mike Kittner, owner of El Sombrero, catered the reception, and Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos entertained. The wedding was photographed by Tara Smith Photography and floral design was created by Fantasy and Fairytale Florals.
Following their trip to Gold Bar, Washington, Tara and Will now reside in San Antonio.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallsville ISD student's medical emergency, trip to ER prompt call for AC on all buses
- Missing Harleton woman's body recovered after suspected car crash
- Ore City ISD sends home two second-grade classes after student tests positive for COVID-19
- Court documents: Longview doctor sexually assaulted 13-year-old boys during counseling
- Dispute over firing leads to protest outside AAON in Longview
- Mane street: Mobile barber uses trailer to cruise for customers in Longview
- 'Abortion is a blessing' billboards in East Texas draw criticism, vandalism
- Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension
- Confederate monument to remain at Gregg County Courthouse
- Longview ISD: Foster Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
Which concept should the city use for an entryway monument in South Longview?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.