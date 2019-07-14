Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Chase Decker
Zachary Chase Decker and Candace Jaye Clanahan were joined in marriage February 16, 2019, at Tree Haven in Simms, Texas.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, Dwayne Clanahan, and the ceremony was officiated by Pastor David Hampton. Serving as Matron of Honor was Casey Griffith of Kilgore. Bridesmaids were Amanda Lee of Dallas, Margie Mitchell of San Antonio, Amber Collins of Kilgore, and Lauren Blankenship of Dallas. Serving as best man was Sara Paules of Austin. Groomsmen were Nick Tilley of Dallas, Steven Smith of Houston, Aaron Key of Tyler, and Ryan Fountain of College Station.
The bride is the daughter of Dwayne Clanahan of Gladewater and John and Elizabeth Jones of Bloomburg. She is the the granddaughter of George Hogue and the late Libby Hogue of Kilgore, and Wanda Clanahan and the late Doug Clanahan of Tyler. Candace is a 2008 graduate of Kilgore High School, and a 2012 graduate of Stephen F. Austin University where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. She works as a marketing specialist at KSA Engineers Inc.
The groom is the son of Billy and Dr. Jana Decker of Longview and Leigh Decker of League City. He is the grandson of the late Leo Decker of Panama City Beach, Fla. and the late Dolores Decker of Henderson, Joseph and Barbara Steinbach of Longview, the late Annelle Copeland and the late Milton Copeland of Longview. Zachary is a 2008 graduate of Longview High School, and attended Southern Miss University and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He works as a realtor and property manager for Decker Properties.
The couple honeymooned in the Dominican Republic and now resides in Longview.
