My name is Bettye Watts spouse of James Watts Jr who is son of the late James and Laura Janelle Watts, previous owners of the Dari Crème on South High in Longview. We live in Longview and would have been very accessible to reach out to should you have wanted to fact check some of your information.
The Watts purchased the Dari Crème in 1961 as you stated. It was a very small hamburger business serving not much more than hamburgers, French fries, soft serve ice cream and fountain drinks.
Mr Watts, being, the innovator that he was, developed the small business into a very enjoyable place where families dined as well as LeTourneau,Eastman an nd employees from other business enjoyed lunch.
If you were in Longview at that time you would remember the 1939 Ford scooting around town that had Dari Crème “DC Daddy” painted on the sides. “DC Daddy”
Is the name the teenagers that also hung around the establishment had given him.
Mr Watts was forever looking for ways to make his place more enjoyable. It was among the first to serve breakfast, have outside dining and even have homemade pies, fruit turnovers as well as berry cobbler,(all made by Mrs Watts) and of course the well known Cheese sauce which you referenced. It is the info about the cheese sauce that would have been quite different had you reached to his son, Jim. Even though, Shanna Street and Sandra Timmerman thought Mrs Sybil Barrow, had brought the steak finger basket and ‘secret sauce’ to life that is not quite accurate. Mr Watts’ restaurant had a steak finger basket on the menu since very early in the business. Mr Watts, always striving to make his food the best possible, desired to come up with something to give his steak fingers a companion that made them remarkable
There being no google back then he visited the public library researching ingredients that complimented each other. With that the cheese sauce was born. It was a hit and restaurant goers raved over it. They have shared the recipe with friends and one even included it in a cookbook that was published.
When the Barrows purchased the business-from the Watts, I suppose the recipe had been left there to be used with the steak finger baskets that were on the menu. The daughter and granddaughter not knowing the history assumed Mrs Sybil was responsible.
When reading your article, I felt compelled to give our beloved father, my father in law credit for the legacy that he worked so hard to leave Longview. I’m positive if you asked anyone from that era who dined at the Dari Crème they would remember the steak finger baskets with cheese sauce as well as the delicious hamburgers and pies that were served.
