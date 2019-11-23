Editor’s note: Answer Line was on assignment this week. New questions and answers will return next week. In the meantime, enjoy this best-of column:
QUESTION: I was reading an article in the paper about a dog working for the sheriff’s department. Occasionally, you see articles like this, and it mentions that a K-9 had been working with a particular individual for a number of years. When an officer is assigned a dog, does that dog live with that individual in his house? If it’s a particular sheriff’s office or police department, do they pay the officer for the food and upkeep for the animal?
ANSWER: I checked with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and Longview Police Department, and yes, the department the dog works for pays for all costs associated with the care of the dogs, and yes, the dogs live with their handlers. Longview police K-9 Officer Anthony Minyard, however, also told me the handler becomes responsible for those expenses once the dog retires.
Q: Why are the pink fire trucks treated like regular emergency vehicles? One turned on its sirens behind me on Loop 281 at Lear Park in February and scared me.
A: Ok, so, this is kind of a complicated question, in part because don’t we all just want to support these folks who are trying to help and brighten the days of people who are suffering from illnesses of all types and their families? (If you want to know more about this organization, visit www.pinkfiretrucks.org or find the local organization, Pink Heals of Gregg County on Facebook.)
The pink fire trucks are actual retired fire trucks, but that probably in and of itself doesn’t qualify them as an “authorized emergency vehicle” as described in state law.
Longview Police Sgt. Buddy Molpus agreed — in his opinion drivers don’t have to pull over and yield to the Pink Heals fire trucks when they use their lights and sirens. However, I spoke with Tammy Denfield, local Pink Heals event coordinator, and I’ll note she said the Pink Heals trucks don’t turn on their sirens until they’re a block or so away from their destination, so as to avoid confusion.
Also, note that the organization communicates with local police and fire departments and other city officials before it makes one of its visits. Sometimes, the trucks are accompanied by police cars or fire trucks or both. Molpus said that if any of those actual emergency vehicles use their emergency lights or sirens, you must yield to them.
Q: I have a burning question I’ve wondered about most of my 76 years: Why does your ear produce ear wax?
A: The American Academy of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery had a pretty good explanation on its website:
“Cerumen or earwax is healthy in normal amounts and serves as a self-cleaning agent with protective, lubricating, and antibacterial properties. The absence of earwax may result in dry, itchy ears. Most of the time the ear canals are self-cleaning; that is, there is a slow and orderly migration of earwax and skin cells from the eardrum to the ear opening.
“Old earwax is constantly being transported, assisted by chewing and jaw motion, from the ear canal to the ear opening where it usually dries, flakes, and falls out,” the website states.
Earwax isn’t usually a problem, by the way.
“Earwax is not formed in the deep part of the ear canal near the eardrum, but in the outer one-third of the ear canal. So when a patient has wax blockage against the eardrum, it is often because he has been probing the ear with such things as cotton-tipped applicators, bobby pins, or twisted napkin corners. These objects only push the wax in deeper.”
If you need to clean your ears, wash just the external ear with a cloth, without inserting anything into the ear canal. For more information about all your ear cleaning needs, visit www.entnet.org.