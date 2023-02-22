Ten miles of continuous trails from Marshall Avenue to Eden Drive in Longview are finished, but continued roadwork on McCann Road is preventing completion of the overall project.
The project has seen Boorman, Guthrie and Cargill Long trails connected to create a continual stretch of the city’s trail system.
The almost $4.62 million project, which was paid for with funding from the Longview Economic Development Corp. and a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation, included north and south trail extensions and started in March 2020. McCann Road/Spur 63 is a state road, so work there had to be cleared with TxDOT. Leland Bradlee Construction in Longview was awarded the contract for the work.
In September, the city of Longview reported it had discovered “some slight conflicts” where the bridge deck, approach and road meet that could prevent proper drainage and create a bump.
Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said the contractor has been doing work on the road since the beginning of the year.
He said the contractor has demolished approaches on the north and south end of the area and has re-cored them back in place. An approach is a connection that provides vehicular access either to or from or to and from a highway and an adjoining property.
“They still have a little bit of work to do with the sidewalk tie in and a couple other guard rails,” he said of the contractors. “Once that is complete, we will figure out the best time then to switch traffic over to do the other side.”
A tie in refers to connecting the top level of asphalt to meet the top of an existing surface such as paving, concrete slab, etc.
There’s no estimate for when the McCann Road work will be complete enough to switch over traffic since, Caron added.
“We hope to have all that stuff done in the next two to three weeks, weather depending, and then we can figure out when to switch traffic over,” he said.
Meanwhile, all of the concrete trails have been complete for some time, but since those pieces of the project are lumped in with the roadwork, it can’t be officially finalized, he said.
“Until all the work is done, then the project as a whole isn’t gonna be closed out. The trail, bridgework, all that kind of stuff is all together. As far as the trail itself, the concrete has been completed, but there are other items that need to be done,” Caron said.
Small items such as cleanup on the trails and other work are the only pieces remaining for the trail system to be complete, he said.
Sheriff: 42,000 fentanyl pills seized on Interstate 20 in Smith County
From Staff Reports Feb 20, 2023

A bag of evidence containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl disguised as Oxycodone is shown during a press conference led by U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 19, 2020.
Craig Kohlruss/TNS File
Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized by law enforcement during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Smith County, authorities said.
On Friday, Smith County deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Erik Marin Islas Angeles, of Mexico.
During the search, deputies found a fake compartment where 9 pounds of fentanyl, equaling approximately 42,000 pills, were stored.
Angeles is being held at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on a $2 million bond.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office partners with the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit (NTXCIU), a multi-agency initiative between Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant, and Wise counties.
“This large seizure of fentanyl by NTXCIU deputies will make communities across East and North Texas that much safer,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner stated. “The eight sheriff’s offices that comprise the NTXCIU will continue their close interagency cooperation to push back and fight the deadly scourge of fentanyl. These efforts save lives.”
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he is proud of the interagency cooperation between the offices involved in this multiagency task force.
“I am also proud of our Narcotics Unit who in short notice responded to this incident,” Smith said. “This influx of deadly fentanyl into our state and communities has to be stopped.”
In Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address Thursday night, he spoke about cracking down on fentanyl.
According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott signaled that his next major front is stopping the flow of fentanyl, a powerful and often deadly opioid. To that end, he reiterated his desire to prosecute fentanyl deaths as murders and increase the supply of Narcan, the life-saving overdose drug.