QUESTION: I just heard LISD is going down to 5A next year. Is this true? Do they count students in just the high school to determine classification or the entire district? How many students has LISD lost since the last time they calculated for classification?
ANSWER: We don't know for sure what will happen with Longview ISD's classification yet.
On Oct. 25, our education reporter, Kristen Barton, reported enrollment numbers from what's known as "Snapshot Day" for area school districts. Those numbers are the primary driver for UIL size classification that occurs every two years, but not the final determination. Also, UIL won't release the enrollment numbers that it will use in determining 2020-2022 classifications until Jan. 17, and then district alignments will be announced Feb. 3. (Keep in mind there are other factors that can determine alignments, including that schools can choose, for instance, to be placed in a higher enrollment classification if it's better for the district's competition travel.)
Longview ISD's total enrollment on Snapshot Day was, 8,457.5, which is a 110.5-student drop from the 2018-19 enrollment of 8,568 and also down from 2017-18 Snapshot Day enrollment of 8,632 students on Snapshot Day.
It is the size of the high school, though, that plays into UIL classification. The high school's Snapshot Day number this year was 2,186.5, which includes the Longview Early Graduation High School. (Yes, there's a calculation there that considers part-time students.) That number is down 56 students from the 2,242.5 students enrolled in the high school when the 2018-2020 classifications were determined. At that time, UIL's enrollment number to be considered 6A was 2,190, but remember, we don't know what that number will be for the next two years.
Keep springing forward, falling back: Vote on daylight saving or standard time dies in Texas Senate
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s inaction kills a House plan that would end changing clocks and let voters this fall decide whether to go to year-round daylight saving or standard time.
Historic clock restoration specialist Chuck Roeser of Lockport, New York ducks under one of four clock mechanisms run by a E. Howard & Co. tower clock in the old, red Dallas County Courthouse, now known as Old Red Museum, in downtown Dallas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Roeser makes a pair of trips every year to adjust, clean and set the daylights savings time, which begins early Sunday morning. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)
Historic clock restoration specialist Chuck Roeser of Lockport, New York ducks under one of four clock mechanisms run by a E. Howard & Co. tower clock in the old, red Dallas County Courthouse, now known as Old Red Museum, in downtown Dallas, Saturday, March 9, 2019. Roeser makes a pair of trips every year to adjust, clean and set the daylights savings time, which begins early Sunday morning. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)(Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)
By Robert T. Garrett
6:34 PM on May 20, 2019
AUSTIN — A House-approved plan to stop Texans from having to change clocks twice a year and let them pick either daylight saving or standard time year-round is dead.
On Monday, author Rep. Lyle Larson said he was "very disappointed" that his proposal was "summarily dismissed by the Senate."
Though Larson's proposed constitutional amendment and an enabling bill easily cleared the House last month, the idea of letting voters weigh in on clock changes never gained traction in the Senate.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick didn't refer either Larson measure to a Senate committee. As end-of-session deadlines approached, Patrick's inaction all but killed them.
Also, Senate State Affairs Committee chairwoman Joan Huffman, R-Houston, sat on two Senate-authored measures. One, by San Antonio Democratic Sen. José Menéndez, would have abolished daylight saving time. The other, by Houston GOP Sen. Paul Bettencourt, would have let voters decide on keeping or ditching daylight saving time for good.
Huffman never gave either a hearing.
"She said no 'time bills' were going to be heard. That's her public policy decision," Bettencourt recounted from a conversation with Huffman.
A spokesman for her did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Larson, a San Antonio Republican who detests the twice-yearly clock changes, said 26 states are discussing whether to get rid of them and go to year-round daylight saving or standard time.
"We could very well be on the outside looking in," he said.
Since 2007, daylight saving time has started each year at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and lasted eight months, ending on the first Sunday in November.
Larson said Texans have passionate views about daylight saving and standard time.
The clock changes are commonly referred to as "spring forward, fall back." He used the expression to describe how long Texans now will have to wait to have a say in the matter.
"We're going to go through a 'fall back,' a 'spring forward,' a 'fall back' and a 'spring forward' before we have the next opportunity for the voters to select it," he said. "It's unfortunate that the voters are going to have to wait two years."
He noted that his House Joint Resolution 117 and House Bill 3784 arrived in the Senate more than three weeks ago. But Patrick never acted on them.
"We reached out to the lieutenant governor's office and we never got a response," he said.
Patrick spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
One criticism of Larson's measures was that he wouldn't offer Texans the option of staying with the current system. One House member warned that Sunday churchgoers might miss the start of Dallas Cowboys games. Other critics noted that while a state can go to year-round standard time — joining Arizona, Hawaii and various U.S. territories — it would require an act of Congress for Texas to go to year-round daylight saving time.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has introduced the "Sunshine Protection Act." It would allow states such as California and Florida, which last year opted in favor of year-round daylight saving time, to do that. Rubio hopes a Senate committee will mark up the bill this summer, a spokesman said Monday.
Washington Bureau reporter Matthew Adams contributed to this report.
The paper stated that the electronic recycling to be held on November 9 at Lear Park would not accept televisions or monitors. What can we do with old computer monitors?