Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton explained to me that the department has a trained group of volunteers who typically assist with enforcement in this area — the Accessible Parking Enforcement Program. However, that group does consist largely of seniors, and that means that group hasn’t been as active as normal because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. (Talk to just about any organization in town that relies on volunteers and you’ll likely here the same thing — our seniors do a great deal of volunteer work in the community, and we’re feeling their absence while they try to stay well.)
Police officers respond to these types of calls as well. Report issues by calling the non-emergency police department number at (903) 237-1170. Please understand that the department uses a priority system when it dispatches officers, so, depending on what’s going on, an officer might or might not be able to respond immediately. (Just as an example, calls in which a person is being threatened with a weapon would get priority.)
Thornton also told me he communicated your concerns with the police area representative for that area, which means that officer, who focuses on community policing efforts, can help monitor the situation there as well.