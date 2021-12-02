This may have been asked before, but I'm not always able to keep up with Answer Line. What is the purpose of
the NO TRAIN HORN signs in downtown Longview? I thought trains were not allowed to blow their horns. They
DO blow their horns in the middle of the night, every night. Can you explain what the ordinance means?
The Train Horn Rule and Quiet Zones
Under the Train Horn Rule (49 CFR Part 222), locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings.
If a train is traveling faster than 60 mph, engineers will not sound the horn until it is within ¼ mile of the crossing, even if the advance warning is less than 15 seconds.
There is a "good faith" exception for locations where engineers can’t precisely estimate their arrival at a crossing and begin to sound the horn no more than 25 seconds before arriving at the crossing.
Train horns must be sounded in a standardized pattern of 2 long, 1 short and 1 long blasts. The pattern must be repeated or prolonged until the lead locomotive or lead cab car occupies the grade crossing. The rule does not stipulate the durations of long and short blasts.
The maximum volume level for the train horn is 110 decibels which is a new requirement. The minimum sound level remains 96 decibels.
Establishing Quiet Zones:
The final rule also provides an opportunity for localities nationwide to mitigate the effects of train horn noise by establishing “new quiet zones.” “No horn” restriction which may have existed prior to the establishment of the rule may be qualified to be “pre-rule quiet zones”. In a quiet zone, railroads have been directed to cease the routine sounding their horns when approaching public highway-rail grade crossings. Train horns may still be used in emergency situations or to comply with other Federal regulations or railroad operating rules. Localities desiring to establish a quiet zone are first required to mitigate the increased risk caused by the absence of a horn.
Learn how to create a Quiet Zone here. Additional resources on Quiet Zones can be found below.
Establishing a Quiet Zone
Only local governments or public agencies may establish a quiet zone, which must be at least 1⁄2
mile in length, and have at least one public highway-rail grade crossing. Every public grade
crossing in a quiet zone must be equipped at minimum with the standard or conventional automatic
warning devices (i.e. flashing lights and gates). Communities have the option to establish partial
quiet zones restricting locomotive horn sounding during overnight hour’s between10:00 P.M. to
7:00 A.M.
Local governments must work in cooperation with the railroad that owns the track, and the
appropriate state transportation authority to convene a diagnostic team to assess the risk of collision
at each grade crossing where they wish to silence the horn. An objective determination is made
about where and what type of additional safety engineering improvements are necessary to
effectively reduce the risk associated with silencing the horns based on localized conditions such as
highway traffic volumes, train traffic volumes, the accident history and physical characteristics of
the crossing, including existing safety measures.
Federal Railroad Administration
Locomotive Horn Sounding and
Quiet Zone Establishment
Fact Sheet
Examples of additional safety engineering improvements that may be necessary to reduce the risk of
collisions include: medians on one or both sides of the tracks to prevent a motorist from driving
around a lowered gate; a four-quadrant gate system to block all lanes of highway traffic; converting
a two-way street into a one-way street; permanent closure of the crossing to highway traffic; or
approved variations of these treatments.
Once all necessary safety engineering improvements are made, the local community must certify to
FRA that the required level of risk reduction has been achieved. A quiet zone may only take effect
after all necessary safety measures are installed and operational.
Notably, in a quiet zone engineers have no legal duty to sound the horn, but may exercise discretion
during emergency situations (i.e. the presence of a vehicle or a person on the track). Under federal
regulations, engineers must sound the horn to warn railroad maintenance employees or contractors
working on the tracks. If a railroad or individual engineer fails to sound the locomotive horn as
required or is unnecessarily sounding the horn in an established quiet zone, they are subject to
enforcement action by FRA.
Pre-Rule Quiet Zones In some locations, communities had legacy “whistle bans,” which were
established by local ordinance or through agreements with railroads in accordance with state laws,
or through informal agreements honored or abided by a railroad. Whistle ban communities were
required by law and FRA’s regulations to affirmatively state their intention to preserve them by
submitting specific paperwork converting the ban to a “pre-rule quiet zone.” Those that failed to do
so lost their special status and railroads resumed routine sounding of horns. Pre-rule quiet zone
communities that completed the required paperwork were granted an extended grace period (from 5
to 8 years) to achieve compliance with certain rule requirements.
Additional information can be found at: http://www.fra.dot.gov/Page/P0104