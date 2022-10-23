QUESTION: I had hoped that the recent installation of lighted caution signs on Springhill Road indicating "curves ahead" would encourage drivers to slow down to at least the speed limit which is 40 mph. The police department has been contacted by residents concerned about the speeding vehicles but there hasn't been a noticeable response to the requests. Is there a particular department to contact that would investigate the problem?
ANSWER: The police department is the right place. Spokesman Brandon Thornton told me he checked calls for service and spoke with supervisors and they have not received calls about speeding complaints in that area.
That said, the police department will now schedule extra patrols in that area watching for speeders.
Q: Longview ISD worked with a consultant to develop the bond election that failed earlier this year. How much was he paid? Also I heard he served as the broker on the district's purchase of xxxx this past summer.
A: xxxxxx