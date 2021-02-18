HB 1548
I have a question about the use of ATVs/UTVs on public roads. I believe the Longview Police Department statements quoted in the Wednesday LNJ are incorrect - they state that it is illegal to drive off road vehicles on city streets. Not so. In September 2020, HB1548 went into effect which does allows off highway vehicles to be used on city streets and county roads where the posted speed limit is 35mph or less. The vehicle is required to have an off-highway license plate, have the lights on while operating and operate only during daylight hours. The vehicles are not allowed on state highways. I am getting conflicting information from law enforcement that I have talked to. My understanding is that the ATV/UTV must have the same equipment as a motorcycle – turn signals, horn, etc. to be legally driven on public roads. So my question is, when I drive my UTV with license plant and required equipment on Longview streets – am I Iegal and cannot be ticketed?
Carole Chapel
Does the cold, cold, cold freezing weather help kill germs, and particularly the covid 19 virus.
world health organization
Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the COVID-19 virus
There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.
Ruth Flanagan 9036490197 – my question is I live out on 1716 in rusk county and in the last week there has been a bunch of pink survey markers along both side of the road.
Put little round concrete circle on each pink flag. Two inch pipe that sticks up about an inch or two. It seems to only be rusk county. 2011 all the way up to elderlvill then it stops. It’s only been there about a week.
Why do they always refer to a website for people wanting to enroll for the vaccine. There are several of us senior citiens who do not have a computer are not computer literate and here we are we have no way fo getting access to any list for it. It’s just not fair to assume eereybody is one computer.