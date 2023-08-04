QUESITON: When did the Harrison Road (FM 2206) project start, and is there a projected completion date? It seems like the construction has been going on for a long time with not a lot of progress.
ANSWER: The project has seen so much progress that it's almost done.
It started toward the end of 2021 and is expected to be complete in December, according to Jeff Williford, the local spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation.
"There were some delays due to unknown utilities that were found during the construction that had to be relocated," he said.
Q: Are you aware of any pay telephones in Longview?
A: I am not aware of any operational payphones, although there are several examples around of telephone boxes that no longer have phones. (See the photo with this column online of one on the side of a gas station at Young Street and Mobberly Avenue.)
If there are any working payphones left in the United States, there doesn't appear to be any official log of them. Here's what the Federal Communication Commission said about this in 2018:
"Payphone use in the U.S. peaked in 1999, when over 2.1 million payphones were in service. In 2003, the FCC adopted audit rules to make sure that long-distance and other providers that handled calls originating on payphones compensated payphone providers as required. But due to the rise of mobile service, the number of payphones by the end of 2016 had decreased dramatically to fewer than 100,000."