Upon walking in, Adrienne Butler's studio is immediately recognizable as an artists' space, however the many jars of dried flowers, leaves and bark that line the shelves could lead one to mistake it for a science lab.
Jars of dried Mexican sunflowers, red hopi amaranth, hibiscus flowers and birch bark fallen from local trees are just a few of the materials preserved amongst paint brushes, mortar and pestles and glass mullers.
Butler, 39, is an artist from Longview with a bachelor of fine arts degree from Texas State University and master of fine arts from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan. She's been a professional artist for 14 years and taught college art courses at Texas State prior to losing her job at the start of the pandemic. Budget cuts meant she and several other professors were laid off, so in December 2020 she moved back to Longview with her husband where they bought a home and settled down.
For two years after this point, Butler felt she'd shut down in her art practice.
"During that pandemic period, some people got to work and I really froze," she said.
Returning to Longview, while not initially part of her career plan, invigorated an idea that had been planted while she was still living in Austin, she said. In 2019, after learning on social media of artists who used natural pigments in their art, Butler felt inspired to take a look at what surrounded her, she said. She was also interested in the symbolism that using a pigment from the earth came with, as one of the artists she followed described the memory of a place being held by earth pigments.
Growing up at her parents' home in Longview she recalled going into the woods behind their home and playing with other children. A creek in the woods served as a canvas for some of her first artistic experiments.
"There was kind of some red sandstone...it was real soft and red and I would sometimes kind of scrape some of the red pigment off and just like, toss it into the water," she said.
The rusty cloud left behind in the water entranced her and from then on, she would often spend her time in the woods playing with the red clay. While still living in Austin in 2019, Butler takes a trip home to visit her parents. She remembers the red sandstone, collects some and begins dabbling with it in her work. In four years, she's refined the process to get the pigment where she wants it.
The process starts with collecting the red clay and using a mortar and pestle to crush it as finely as she can. The powder is then sifted to remove any organic material before being place in a cup of water. The heaviest parts of the mixture immediately settle in the water, she said. After stirring, she pours out the water to leave the heavier, settled pigment. This heavier option can still be used but will have different texture when painted with, she said.
The water poured out from earlier is allowed to sit, which is when the finer pigment begins to settle to the bottom. She then siphons he water out of the cup with a pipette and let the material dry fully. The dried pigment is removed and crushed again into a powder before being placed on a slab of frosted glass and mixed with a watercolor medium like gum arabic along with a touch of clove oil. Butler explained the oil can help preserve the pigment and keep it from molding. Once on the glass slab, the components are spread out with a glass muller and smoothed together. The combined mixture is scraped off the muller before she places it in a small seashell, which is what she uses as a pigment pan.
While she's gotten more used to the process, working with the pigment still feels pretty fresh for her, she said.
"My palette was pretty bright and high contrast for a long time in my work so it still feels kind of new working with an earthier palette for me, but...the progression though since I started to now, I’ve gotten a little more into the technique of making the paint," she said.
Through most of her adult life as an artist, her work has leant more abstract, she said. Butler approaches her pieces without a plan and uses intuition and feeling to create her works, she said. The final result means something unique and personal to her and she believes people assign their own meaning to them as well. She thinks the use of the red clay pigment could add a brand new meaning and perspective to her work, she said.
"I've always been interested in the idea of the meaning behind a brush stroke, the action of making that and the intent that you have and what adds to the piece both personally and for other people," she said. "This just seemed like a really beautiful and important addition to that way of seeing where (and) process is really important to me."
Butler wants to expand her work with the pigment to include larger canvases and also spend time "making a lot of work again after not being in the studio for several years."
Once she has a body of work, she hopes to show all of her pieces together in a show or exhibit, she said. Until then, she's enjoying the feeling of being back in the art space, she said. She described the feeling as "coming home again" and said returning to art gives her confidence in herself to do something she knows is her passion.
"I feel like I’m fulfilling a purpose I have again and I just feel like I love the magic of art making and not knowing what it’s gonna look like and not knowing what the surprise is," she said. "It just adds anticipation to and surprise back into my life in a way that I didn't have."