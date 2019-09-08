In this Aug. 29, 2019, photo, Hevan Lunsford poses for a photo with her son's ultrasounds and footprints and handprints of her son, in Prattville, Ala. Lunsford found out when she was five months pregnant that the baby she would later name Sebastian was severely underdeveloped and had only half of a heart. Lunsford said she felt the only way to guarantee her son would not suffer would be to end the pregnancy and was told she would need to travel to Georgia for the procedure. Lunsford is one of thousands of women across the U.S. in recent years who have crossed state lines for an abortion. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)