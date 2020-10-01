FILE — In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a black ribbon is placed across the badge of a Louisiana State Police trooper during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, in West Monroe, La. Hollingsworth died in a single-car crash hours after he learned he had been fired for his role in the in-custody death of Ronald Greene, a Black man, in May 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)