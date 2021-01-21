FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, a man walks in front of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Texas should be allowed to halt a common second-trimester abortion procedure, the state's lawyers told a federal appeals court Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in a hearing punctuated by debates over fetal pain and the rights of women to medically safe abortion. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File)