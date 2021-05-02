In this March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple is heading into a trial that threatens to upend the app store that brings in billions of dollars each year while feeding the more than 1.6 billion iPhones, iPads, and other devices at the core of its digital empire. The federal court case is being brought by Epic Games, the maker of the popular video game Fortnite, in an attempt to topple the so-called “walled garden” that Apple has painstakingly built around its products.