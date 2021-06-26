Are You Getting Enough Fresh Air?

Fresh air is essential for mental and physical well-being. However, Americans on average spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Here are some great tech tools that can help you incorporate more outdoor hobbies into your life, as well as reimagine traditionally indoor activities:
Still working remotely? A few adjustments can allow you to take your labors out of the house. Whether you’re on your own patio or enjoying a coffee shop’s sidewalk tables, be sure to sit in the shade, or use an an antiglare screen or screen filter for your laptop. Avoid ergonomic woes by using a table and chair of approximate height to your regular indoor setup.
Whether you’re a budding musician or a seasoned virtuoso, consider portable instruments that you can take with you everywhere you go. Try a battery operated keyboard for a go-anywhere piano.
There’s nothing more pleasant than a picnic lunch, that is, until the bugs get wind of the party. While bug spray most certainly works, you can forgo the spritz — and the DEET — by using a portable, battery-operated, bug repellent device instead.
New wearable tech can transform your fishing hobby, offering you all the right tools you need for a successful trip. The Pro Trek line of watches from Casio equip you with sensor technology that can help guide you to your destination with a built-in compass, reach new heights with an altimeter and show you where the fish are biting with A FISH IN TIME feature. Fish icons indicate catch probability throughout the day and a new alarm feature automatically counts down the time remaining until the next good catch period.
Thanks to new tools and gadgets, spending time outdoors is easier and more comfortable and convenient than ever before.