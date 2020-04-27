From Staff Reports
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association recently release their Academic All-State Teams for the 2019-2020 seasons, and area athletes were honored by both organizations.
Longview’s Kei’Azia Bryce and Meshia Shead, along with Tyler Lee’s Aaliyah Morgan, headed up the list of girls earning a spot on the TABC Class 6A squad.
Other girls honored were Hallsville’s Kelci Wilson and Marshall’s Maycee Griffin in Class 5A, Jefferson’s Maddie Bristow and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Rachel Crane, Rebekah Crane, Mason Garrett and Katia Hernandez in 3A and Union Grove’s Madelynn Lacaze in Class 2A.
For the boys, Hallsville’s Joseph Melendez in 5A, Troup’s Grayson Driggs and Jordan Elliott in 3A, Big Sandy’s Ashton Beason, Dakarai Menefee, Caden Minter, Carter Oswalt and Joshua Shipman in 2A and Avinger’s Chris Carr in Class A earned academic all-state accolades.
Gilmer’s Bonnie Clifton was named to the THSPA All-State Elite Team, while Sabine’s Erika Lowry was a first-team Academic All-State pick and Tatum’s Amiyah Colclough and Sabine’s Brooke Shearer were second team selections on the squad.