When symphonic groups take the stage, the air suddenly becomes filled with the sound of music as they regale the audience.
Symphonies in the Longview-Tyler area that have been regaling audiences for years include the East Texas Symphonic Band, Longview Symphony Orchestra, East Texas Symphony Orchestra and East Texas Youth Orchestra.
The East Texas Symphonic Band, under the leadership of James Snowden, has four formal concerts each season in the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview.
“We have two in the fall and two in the spring, usually on a Sunday afternoon or Monday night. And usually around the first or second Monday of February, we have two children’s (daytime) concerts,” Snowden said. “They bus all the area fifth-graders in for that concert and then we have our regular concert that night.”
Snowden, who founded the East Texas Symphonic Band in 1988, said this is their 34th season. As to the number of musicians in the band, he said it varies.
“We run about 60 people most of the time,” he said. “They’re just laypeople who still enjoy playing their instruments and still enjoy playing in a group.”
The band closes its season with the annual Pops in the Park concert at Teague Park.
“It’s close to the Memorial Day weekend and it’s mostly a patriotic and pops concert,” Snowden said.
This year’s concert in the park is set for 7 p.m. May 22.
The East Texas Symphonic Band has played for the Balloon Glow at the Great Texas Balloon Race, ETBU’s Memorial Day Celebration and the dedication of the LeTourneau University Belcher Center.
And its dedication and hard work have paid off.
“In 2015, the band was selected as Outstanding Community Band of North America by the John Philip Sousa Foundation,” Snowden said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime award given to a community band of very high standards and recognition.”
Snowden said the band received an invitation last year to perform at Carnegie Hall and also received an invitation to perform at Universal Studios in Orlando.
Snowden also founded the Longview Symphony and served as its conductor in those early years.
Tyler’s East Texas Symphony Orchestra is in its 86th year and has yet to slow down.
“We have performed every season except during WWII and COVID,” Executive Director Robin Hampton said. “Our current conductor, maestro Richard Lee, is going on his 11th year.”
The symphony's season, which ends in May, includes five concerts.
“We then hold four educational concerts for every fourth and fifth grade student in Tyler,” Hampton said. “We reach up to 4,000 students each year through that program by bringing instrumental music curriculum into classrooms throughout Smith County and East Texas.”
Hampton said the orchestra also has an annual Labor Day concert.
“It’s a communitywide celebration concert,” she said.
More than 100 musicians performed in the orchestra last year, Hampton said.
“They are professionals and we are a member of the League of American Orchestras,” she said. “We’ve done some really great concerts. We’re going to start summer concerts at TJC (Tyler Junior College) and we’ve performed for ‘The Nutcracker’ at TJC.”
The orchestra’s upcoming concerts at the UT Tyler Cowan Center include Tribute to Boston Pops on March 25 and The Creation on May 13.
The Longview Symphony Orchestra has provided classical and contemporary music since 1968 for residents of Longview and the surrounding East Texas area.
The Symphony’s conductor for the 2022-23 season is Gregory Grabowski, who has served as director of orchestral activities at Stephen F. Austin State University.
“He came in April of last year and we are just so pleased with him,” Executive Director Niki Groce said. “He is a wonderful conductor and has great programming skills.”
Groce said the number of concerts the Symphony Orchestra performs varies each season.
“But in terms of big concerts with full orchestra, that ranges from three to four concerts, which can include anywhere from 60 to 80-something orchestra members,” she said. “We have something that I like to call a concert in between the concerts, which will have between 10 and 30 orchestra members and is more of a chamber style concert.”
Longview Symphony concerts take place at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center and the Longview Community Center.
In addition to its regular concerts, the symphony also hosts lunchtime concerts at area churches.
“We always have our Bach’s Lunch free concerts,” Groce said. “Those range from five to seven concerts a year.”
The next Bach’s Lunch concert is March 31 at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore.
Groce said the symphony has three major events coming up.
“On March 4, we have our Tequila Bingo fundraiser at the Summit Club and on March 25 we’re going to have a free event to the public at the Longview Arboretum called the Mandalorian Mission Maze,” she said. “That’s going to be an event where you’re going to walk through the (Longview) Arboretum and meet lots of ‘Star Wars’ characters. You’re going to need to solve riddles and we’re going to have music and prizes. Everything will culminate April 29 at the Belcher Center for our ‘Star Wars’ Through the Years concert.”
The East Texas Youth Orchestra also has been around for many years.
Felix Torres, executive and artistic director, said the group was founded in 1955 and was first known as the Tyler Youth Orchestra.
“The Tyler Youth Orchestra was an offshoot of a program that the Women’s Symphony League of Tyler started in 1955,” he said. “There are people still associated with the Women’s Symphony League that remember that group starting in the ‘50s and it was a violin group only.”
But as times changed, so did the group's name.
“As Smith County and Tyler and all of East Texas continued to grow, in 2014 they decided it was time for a name change to reflect how many students from outside Tyler we serve,” he said. “And now, in 2023, we have a student who drives from DeKalb, which is basically all the way up by Oklahoma.”
Torres said they also have had students from Longview, Pine Tree and Marshall.
“We currently have a few students from Nacogdoches and Lufkin,” he said. “We had a student previously from Groveton and now we have a student over by Winnsboro. We serve a wide variety of students.”
Concert season begins after Labor Day, Torres said.
“It’s that first Sunday after the Labor Day weekend and we go all the way to the weekend before Mother’s Day with time off in between,” he said. “We give four major performances every season. So we’ll give one in late October, one in December, another one at the end of February and then at the beginning of May.”
Torres also conducts the Symphony Orchestra, which he said is the group’s flagship orchestra.
Other ensembles include the Philharmonic Orchestra, Preparatory Orchestra and Saxophone Ensemble.
“And we also have two Jazz Ensembles. Our Lab Band is directed by Dr. Sarah Roberts, the director of Saxophone and Jazz Studies at UT Tyler,” Torres said. “That ensemble has been around since 2016 and then about a year ago we started Junior Jazz.”
Torres said he would love to see more community members who aren’t associated with ETYO come out to their concerts.
“We have some amazing kids that work really, really hard … and it would be great to see more community members who don’t even have kids in ETYO to come see what they’re doing,” he said. “They’re really playing very, very well and it’s always a treat to see young students have a love and appreciation for music.”