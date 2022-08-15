An argument between the victim’s aunt and the suspect’s sister led to the fatal shooting this past week of an incoming Longview High School freshman, documents in the case show.
Laderrion Devonte Johnson, 29, was booked Thursday into Gregg County Jail in the Aug. 8 shooting death of 14-year-old Rahsaan Jefferson. Johnson remained jailed Monday on charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $925,000.
According to a warrant for Johnson’s arrest, Longview police on July 30 responded to the Preserve Apartments in the 600 block of Avalon Avenue about an assault at the apartments a day or two earlier.
Police spoke to Jefferson’s aunt who said she was assaulted by a man known to her as “RJ,” the documents states. In the warrant, RJ is later identified as Laderrion Johnson.
Jefferson’s aunt told police a day or two earlier Johnson’s little sister had laughed at her, to which Jefferson’s aunt told Johnson’s sister, “Where I’m from, laughing will get you killed,” according to the document.
On July 30, when the aunt got home to the apartments with a friend, she told police Johnson confronted her about what she said to his sister. The aunt said Johnson hit her “about her head with a firearm.”
Police on July 30 also spoke to Quentin Riley who said he took Johnson away from the situation “to prevent further issues,” according to the document.
Riley told police the argument between Jefferson’s aunt and Johnson’s sister started when the aunt’s wig fell off.
After the shooting on Aug. 8 at the apartments, Riley told police Jefferson and his aunt had “been continually causing issues with people at the apartment complex including trying to intimidate him.” Riley also said Johnson was known to carry a gun “even though he is a juvenile.”
Police on Aug. 10 interviewed Jefferson’s mother. She told police Johnson and her son “had a previous altercation.” She said Jefferson and his aunt had arrived at the apartment complex and when they parked the aunt’s vehicle, Johnson “looked at the victim in a way that offended him,” the document states.
Jefferson then confronted Johnson, and they began to argue. During the argument, Riley also joined and argued with Jefferson and his aunt.
On the day of the shooting, Jefferson’s mother said her son was in the car when he called her at 9:13 p.m. He said there was a group of people outside, and his mother took this mean to Johnson “and his associates.”
She said her son called her again and said “they” were back outside “with a big gun.” She told her son to go inside, then handed the phone to her roommate. Her roommate then heard “what he believed to be gunshots before the call disconnected,” according to the warrant.
The woman then drove to the apartments and “located her son laying face down on the ground …”
She then drove her son to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Riley’s girlfriend told police she was outside at the time of the shooting. As Johnson began walking toward the car in which Jefferson was sitting, “she has a bad feeling” because of ongoing issues between the two.
She said she yelled for Johnson to stop. As Johnson approached the car, she heard him say, “What you gonna do with that? What’s that for?” Then, she turned away and heard gunshots, according to the document.
Police said Johnson was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 11 following a brief standoff at a motel on North Spur 63 in Longview.
Longview ISD issued a statement the day after the shooting that said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn about Jefferson’s death.
The statement said Jefferson, known to friends as “Bobo,” was on the freshman football team.
“To lose any member of our Lobo family hurts, but especially one so young,” Longview High School Principal James Brewer said in the statement.