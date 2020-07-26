■ MARINERS 7, ASTROS 6: HOUSTON — The Houston Astros surrendered a tiebreaking two-run single to rookie Kyle Lewis in the eighth inning of a 7-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Lewis and Shed Long Jr. each had two hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who had dropped their last 15 games against Houston.
Dan Altavilla (1-0) got the win. Taylor Williams yielded an RBI double to Michael Brantley before striking out Alex Bregman for his first career save.
Martín Maldonado drove in two runs for Houston. Chris Devenski (0-1) got the loss.
■ MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 6: PHILADELPHIA — Miami scratched right-hander José Ureña from its victory at Philadelphia and delayed its postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.
No reason was given for Ureña being scratched. Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
Brian Anderson and Miguel Rojas each hit a three-run homer, and Stephen Tarpley (1-0) got two outs for the win. Jesús Aguilar and Corey Dickerson also went deep.
■ TIGERS 3, REDS 2: CINCINNATI — C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Detroit got to Cincinnati’s bullpen for the second straight day.
Miguel Cabrera led off with a 10-pitch walk before Cron connected against Michael Lorenzen (0-1), sending an opposite-field drive deep to right.
■ INDIANS 9, ROYALS 2: CLEVELAND — More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings to help Cleveland take two of three in the delayed season-opening series.
Jose Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians.
■ ATHLETICS 6, ANGELS 4: OAKLAND, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani failed to record an out in the two-way star’s return to the mound, allowing the first six Oakland batters to reach base.
The Angels wasted a big day by Mike Trout, who hit a three-run homer in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fifth. David Fletcher wound up with four hits.
■ TWINS 14, WHITE SOX 2: CHICAGO — Nelson Cruz homered twice and drove in seven runs, helping Kenta Maeda win his debut with Minnesota.
Jake Cave hit a grand slam in the first inning for Minnesota, which belted a major league-record 307 homers last season. Marwin Gonzalez added a solo shot in the ninth..
■ YANKEES 3, NATIONALS 2: WASHINGTON — Gleyber Torres homered to help the Yankees rally for the victory.
Torres and Luke Voit connected in the seventh, tying it at 2. Torres then singled in Hicks in the eighth against Sean Doolittle (0-1).
Chad Green (1-0) working two innings for the win. Zack Britton got three outs for his first save.
The World Series champion Nationals dropped two of three in the opening series.