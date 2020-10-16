This photo provided by The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association shows Lemuel Bruce, a Houston Fire Dept. arson investigator. Houston police and fire officials say Bruce and an arson suspect were killed during a shootout early Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston after the investigator pursued the suspect. Fire Chief Samuel Peña says investigator Bruce died at a hospital where the 44-year-old was taken following the shooting around 3:30 a.m. in northwest Houston. (The Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association/Houston Chronicle via AP)