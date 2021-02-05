This photo provided by Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden shows a fire at the Mason County Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Mason, Texas. An official says a suspect has been taken into custody following the massive fire that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of the 111-year-old courthouse. Fire investigators suspect arson in both the courthouse fire and a fire around the same time at a house about a mile away. (Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden via AP)