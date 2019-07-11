Muralist Benito Mendoza, aka Deko_Uno, paints a mural of a burger on the north side of Curb Side Bistro Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Mendoza grew up in a dangerous neighborhood of Juarez, Mexico, where gang activity and graffiti go hand in hand. While most people in his neighborhood would use spray cans to mark their territory Mendoza was inspired by the power it had as a social purpose. Mendoza said he was highly influenced by the 20th century Mexican painter Diego Rivera. Rivera set an example as a community activist who painted the working class and helped establish the Mexican mural movement through his public murals. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)