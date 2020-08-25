ARLINGTON — Matt Olson and Marcus Semien connected on two-run homers, Stephen Piscotty lined a bases-clearing double and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night.
Tony Kemp scored three runs without hitting the ball out of the infield, starting on a wild pitch in the second inning when he took a huge lead with a shift on and came home even though the ball didn’t go far from the plate. The speedy second baseman walked, was hit by a pitch and had an infield single.
Olson put the AL West-leading A’s ahead for good at 3-1 with his 10th homer, a 453-foot drive over the Texas bullpen in right-center field in the fourth. Semien went deep for his fifth an inning later.
Piscotty’s three-run double down the line in left in the seventh came after Texas reliever Ian Gibaut forced home two runs with a walk and the fourth hit-batter of the game when he plunked Mark Canha.
Sean Manaea (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, in five innings as the lefty won his second straight start after going winless in his first five.
Gibson (1-3) gave up seven runs in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, two walks, two hit batters and a wild pitch.