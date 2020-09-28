Staff Sergeant Ryan Graves talks about the death of his fellow solider, Staff Sergeant Jason Lowe, during an interview on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, on Fort Bragg, N.C. Days before taking his own life, Lowe graduated second in his class in the Army's Advanced Leader Course. Graves told The Associated Press Lowe "Wanted to be the best. He probably was one of the best." (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)